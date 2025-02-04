Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Days after Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Ayodhya, Acharya Satyendra Das suffered from a brain stroke, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the ailing priest at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI).

CM Yogi Adityanath met Acharya Das admitted to ICU on Tuesday evening and enquired about his health status. Awanish Awasthi, Chief Advisor to CM accompanied him.

Satyendra Das is under close monitoring of the Senior Consultant, Neurology department.

SGPGI, Lucknow said that in addition to his age, he has other comorbidities. Although his condition is critical, his vitals are stable at present, and he is under close monitoring.

SGPGI said that his treatment is going on under the close supervision of doctors.

SGPGI, Lucknow on Monday said, "Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Ayodhya, Acharya Satyendra Das was admitted to SGPGI yesterday and is currently in the Neurology ward HDU after he suffered a stroke. He is diabetic and hypertensive. Though his condition is critical, he is following commands, his vitals are stable at present, and he is under close monitoring."

The Chief Priest was admitted to the hospital on Monday.

Earlier Acharya Satyendra Das Ayodhya celebrated the first anniversary of its Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 11. The Chief Priest described the celebrations as "very beautiful."

"The first anniversary is being celebrated very beautifully. The entire Ayodhya city has been decorated," said the Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

He has also expressed concern over the condition of Hindus in Bangladesh and alleged that the government and police are supporting people who are committing atrocities in Bangladesh.

"Hindus are being tortured and allegations are put against them in Bangladesh. Whatever is happening in Bangladesh is wrong. The government of India should do something about it. Until the government says or does something, injustice will be done to the Hindus in Bangladesh... Those who are committing atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, the government and police are supporting them," Satyendra Das told ANI. (ANI)

