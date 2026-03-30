Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a 'Janta Darshan' at the CM residence in Lucknow, listening to public grievances and interacting with citizens as part of his routine outreach programme.

During Janta Darshan, people expressed their problems and presented their issues before the CM, as he listened to their grievances and issued directions to the officials for resolving them.

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CM Yogi, after being elected as the CM of Uttar Pradesh, frequently conducts the 'Janata Darshan' program.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted UP's achievement in providing nine lakh govt jobs in nine years and emphasised transparency in the selection process.

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CM Yogi also challenged the opposition to question the transparency of the job selection process

Addressing the distribution ceremony of appointment letters related to 665 nursing officers in Lucknow, CM Yogi said, "Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in the country. A population of 25 crore resides in this state, and in the past 9 years, we have provided government jobs to 9 lakh youths. No one, not even the opposition, can raise questions on the transparency of even a single job or the selection process," said CM Yogi.

On March 27, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janta Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur on Friday, where he engaged with the public and listened to their grievances.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also interacted with a young child, further emphasising his approachability and commitment to connecting with people of all ages.

On Thursday, the CM also held a Janta darshan at Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur.

During Janta Darshan, people expressed their problems and presented their issues before the CM, as he listened to their grievances and issued directions to the officials for resolving them.

CM Yogi, after being elected as the CM of Uttar Pradesh, frequently conducts the 'Janata Darshan' program.

On March 23, the Chief Minister held 'Janta Darshan' at his residence in Lucknow, during which people presented their grievances.

People expressed their problems and presented a range of issues before the Uttar Pradesh CM as he listened to their grievances and issued necessary directions for speedy and satisfactory disposal of the same, while at the same time assuring people that no injustice would be done to anyone. (ANI)

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