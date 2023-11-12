Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to the Hanuman Garhi temple on Sunday morning and offered prayers to Lord Hanuman in Ayodhya on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh were also present at the temple with Chief Minister Yogi.

The Chief Minister paid obeisance at the 10th century Hanuman Garhi temple and later performed darshan of Lord Ram at the Ram Lala Virajman in Ayodhya.

In his Diwali message the UP CM Yogi wished for happiness and good health for all the citizens of the state.

" The victory of truth over evil, virtue over oppression and light over darkness is celebrated today as Diwali. On this occasion, I wish all the people of the state a very Happy Diwali. With the blessings of Lord Shri Ram and Mata Janki may this year bring happiness, good fortune health and prosperity for all" Yogi Adityanath said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave his wishes to the people of the country on the festival of lights.

Wishing everyone a happy Diwali, the prime minister expressed hope that the special festival will bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended warm greetings to the people on Diwali and expressed hope that the brilliance of the festival spreads knowledge, wisdom, and compassion to everyone's hearts.

The vice president also said that Deepawali reaffirms the belief in living a righteous and virtuous life and performing our duty to the best of our ability under all circumstances.

People all across the country are all decked up for Diwali. Houses have been decorated with colourful lights, rangolis, and flowers to celebrate the festival of joy.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12.

Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance". (ANI)

