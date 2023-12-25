Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary.

"Tribute was paid to former Prime Minister, 'Bharat Ratna' revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji by paying floral tributes at his statue on the occasion of 'Good Governance Day', the purveyor of excellent democratic values in Indian politics. The sacred memories of respected Atal ji will always remain alive in the hearts of all of us." CM Yogi Adityanath posted on X.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Atal ji's thoughts are the foundation of good governance.

"Humble tribute to the public leader who stirred the soul of India, the pinnacle of Indian politics, former Prime Minister, 'Bharat Ratna' revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary! Atal ji's thoughts are the foundation of good governance, which will always inspire us. Happy 'Good Governance Day' to all!" CM Yogi further posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in New Delhi on Monday to offer floral tributes on the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar were also present at the memorial.

Leaders like Former President Ram Nath Kovind, BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and others paid their respects by offering floral tributes on the occasion.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is organizing several events across the country to mark the 99th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Monday, celebrated as Good Governance Day.

Earlier, BJP National President JP Nadda asked party officials and state presidents across the country to pay floral tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's portrait at all booths and discuss the wonderful personality and work of the former Prime Minister.

In every district, there would be a discussion on the schemes and achievements of the Central Government, and the BJP-ruled state governments, as well as good governance for the welfare of the poor.

Meanwhile, a campaign is ongoing on the Namo App for the "Developed India Brand Ambassador" to inspire people to become ambassadors of 'Developed India' and inspire others to do so.

The purpose of Good Governance Day is to increase public access to various government programs and services through good governance. The day is celebrated to ensure that the country's residents are treated fairly by the government and that they receive the benefits of various government services.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was elected three times as the nation's prime minister. (ANI)

