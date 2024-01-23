Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas on Tuesday.

"Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary is being celebrated as Parakram Diwas in the country. Netaji has been a symbol of bravery and might of India and he has worked to connect the youth of India..Give me blood, and I will give you freedom' slogan became a mantra for the country's independence...." said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

"On the occasion of 'Parakram Diwas', the birth anniversary of 'Netaji' Subhash Chandra Bose, tribute was paid to him by offering flowers on his statue in Lucknow today. During the freedom movement, 'Netaji', a symbol of bravery and bravery, had given a new inspiration to the youth of India to unite and fight against the foreign rule. Salute to their memories!" CM Yogi Adityanath posted on X.

"Humble tribute to the great hero of the freedom struggle, leader of 'Azad Hind Fauj', 'Netaji' Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary! Tribute to the memories of national hero and revered 'Netaji' on 'Valour Day'!," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in commemorating the birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, observed as Parakram Diwas (Day of Valour), on January 23.

The Prime Minister conveyed his greetings to the people of India and highlighted Netaji's dedication to the nation's freedom.

"Greetings to the people of India on Parakram Diwas. Today on his Jayanti, we honour the life and courage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom continues to inspire," wrote PM Modi on X.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu paid her respects, highlighting his unwavering commitment to India's independence and his enduring impact on the nation's freedom struggle.

"I pay my tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, observed as Parakram Diwas! Netaji demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the cause of India's freedom. His unparalleled courage and charisma inspired Indians to fight fearlessly against colonial rule. His powerful personality had a profound impact on our freedom struggle. The nation will always remember Netaji with utmost gratitude." President Droupadi Murmu posted on X.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also commemorated the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, observed as Parakram Diwas (Day of Valor).

In a tweet, Dhankhar wrote, "Remembering the fearless leader, #Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Parakram Diwas. His indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to India's independence continue to inspire us all."

Dhankhar further quoted Netaji's iconic words, "Give me blood and I shall give you freedom," emphasizing their enduring power as a rallying cry for liberty and a reminder of the sacrifices made during the struggle for independence.

The Vice President concluded his tweet by stating, "May this day serve as a reminder to keep Bharat first, and to work tirelessly towards a united, prosperous, and free India."

The government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (ANI)

