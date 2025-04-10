Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister thanked Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for taking the time to implement ambitious schemes linked to farmers and the common man. The two leaders were part of the review meeting held in Lucknow on Thursday on wheat procurement, PM Kusum, and PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

Speaking at the meeting, the CM said, "I thank Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for taking time out of their busy schedule to implement ambitious schemes that reach the common man and that are linked to the farmers and the common citizens of the middle and low-income groups..."

Speaking at the meeting, the Union Minister said, "On the Renewable Energy front, the meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath focused on how Uttar Pradesh is leading the way in renewable energy with an ambitious target of 22 GW solar capacity. The Flagship schemes of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, PM Kusum, and PM Surya Ghar were reviewed, and challenges in implementation were addressed. Together, we resolved to further the vision of sustainability and reaffirm our commitment to a greener, energy-secure future."

Joshi also visited Village Duggaur near Lucknow and saw how farmers are benefiting from PM-KUSUM. Earlier in the day, the CM, in a post, shared a photo with the Union Minister.

"Today I had a courtesy visit to Honourable Union Minister Shri@JoshiPralhadji at his official residence in Lucknow," the post read.

According to officials, the Uttar Pradesh government's procurement of wheat crossed 1 lakh tonne in the first week of April. On April 9, 20.409 farmers sold wheat at 5,780 purchase centers.

According to the officials, registered farmers can sell up to 100 quintals of wheat without verification. Purchase centres are also open during holidays, as per Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's order.

The PM Kusum scheme was launched in 2019 by the government. It aims to promote solar energy in agriculture and provide financial assistance in the form of subsidies to farmers and other entities to set up solar pumps and grid-connected renewable energy-based power plants.

The PM Surya Ghar Yojana aims to provide free electricity to households by promoting rooftop solar installations and empowering residential households to generate electricity independently.

Earlier, on April 9, the Yogi-led government announced a two-per cent increase in the Dearness Allowance for state government employees, effective January 1, 2025, from 53 per cent to 55 per cent.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also posted about the announcement on X and said that the decision would benefit around 16 lakh employees.

He emphasized that protecting the interests of state employees is the government's top priority.

"In the same sequence, today it has been decided by the Uttar Pradesh Government to increase the Dearness Allowance being given to the State employees at the rate of 53% to 55% from January 1, 2025. Around 16 lakh employees will benefit from this decision. Hearty congratulations to all of you!" CM Yogi said. (ANI)

