Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed all relevant departments to implement a comprehensive heat wave action plan before the summer season.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed the highest heat waves in over a decade between March and June 2024.

According to the India Meteorological Department, temperatures are expected to remain above normal from April to mid-May. Anticipating this, the state government has formulated a multi-layered strategy in collaboration with the Departments of Health, Urban Development, Labor, Animal Husbandry, and Rural Development.

Key components of the action plan include regular health checkups for workers, water sprinkling on roads, provision of shaded areas in parks and workplaces, and ensuring shelters and medical care for animals. Special attention is being paid to protecting outdoor laborers from exhaustion, dehydration, and heat stroke, according to a press release. Health checkup camps will be set up at industrial and construction sites across the state.

CM Yogi has issued clear instructions to all concerned departments and District Magistrates to ensure strict adherence to the action plan in their respective areas. He emphasized that no negligence will be tolerated in operating shelters, maintaining drinking water supply, and running public awareness programs, said the release.

The Chief Minister has also called for ground-level verification of the plan's implementation and demanded detailed district-wise reports on preparations and compliance. Public awareness campaigns will educate citizens about symptoms and first-aid measures for heat-related illnesses such as sunstroke, heat exhaustion, and dehydration. Mobile monitoring teams will also be deployed to assess daily conditions and ensure timely interventions.

He stated that the overarching goal is to safeguard the lives of citizens and their animals from the dangers of extreme heat while ensuring coordinated and timely action at every level of governance.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed opposition parties--Congress and Samajwadi Party for their silence over the persecuted Bangladeshi Hindus.

Addressing the Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Samaroh, UP CM stressed the importance of protecting Hindus and addressing their concerns and stated that both parties' DNA was the same.

"No political party among Congress, Samajwadi Party and TMC raised voices in their (Bangladeshi Hindus) favour. Only the BJP raised its voice in their favour... We have to protect every Hindu...," said Adityanath, addressing the program.

He also highlighted the contributions of the constitutional icon, Dr BR Ambedkar. He referenced a book by former DGP Brijlal, comparing Ambedkar with Yogendra Nath Mandal, a Dalit leader who supported Pakistan. (ANI)

