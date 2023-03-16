Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident in the cold storage at Chandausi in Sambhal on Thursday.

The roof of a cold storage godown collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Thursday. Several people feared being trapped under its debris. As per reports, the godown was already in a dilapidated condition.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident in the cold storage at Chandausi in Sambhaland and expressed grief over the incident. The CM has given instructions to evacuate the trapped labourers soon.

He has instructed the officers of the district administration to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment. The CM also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed senior officials of the district administration as well as teams of SDRF and NDRF to carry out relief and rescue operations on the spot. (ANI)

