Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his deepest condolences regarding the "tragic" deaths of seven people in a road accident in Pilibhit district on Saturday.

A press statement from the state government in Hindi said, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji has expressed grief on the tragic death of people in a road accident in Pilibhit district. He has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the dead, praying to God for the peace of the departed soul."

The Chief Minister has instructed the officers of the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured people in this accident, the press statement added.

Seven people lost their lives and over 30 were injured as a bus and a car collided in the Puranpur area, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Jai Prakash on Saturday.

"The bus was coming to Pilibhit from Lucknow, and the pickup was coming from Puraipur. The accident happened at the borders of Puranpur. The bus overturned in the fields as a result of which several people in the bus got crushed. Some occupants of the pickup also received injuries in the accident," SP Jai Prakash told reporters in Pilibhit. (ANI)

