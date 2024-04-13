Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to the Sikh community on the holy festival of Baisakhi and paid obeisance at the Gurudwara located in the Naka Hindola locality of Lucknow.

Elucidating the importance of the day,the Chief Minister said, "On this day in 1699, Guru Govind Singh established Khalsa Pant, which was created to protect the nation and religion. By the grace of Guru Maharaj, this 'Pant' is at its highest peak all over the world, and we are proud of it."

He further extended his heartfelt greetings to everyone on the occasion of Khalsa Pant Foundation Day and said that the sacrifice of Guru Govind Ji has created an important creation for the protection of the country and religion, which inspires all of us.

He praised the sacrifice of his four sons, who were dedicated to the service of the country and religion.

Speaking at the occasion, CM Yogi said, "I congratulate all of you that it was the demand of the Sikh brothers for many decades that the memory of the four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj be celebrated as Veer Bal Diwas. Prime Minister Modi has decided to celebrate December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas across the country. This is a new inspiration for our youth for the country and religion."

Along with CM Yogi, people of the Sikh community and officials of the Bharatiya Janata Party were present at the occasion.

Baisakhi is an important celebration commemorating the harvest season and the establishment of Khalsa Pant. It is a time to gather, pray, and celebrate with love and happiness.

On the day of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, on January 9, 2022, Prime Minister Modi announced that December 26 would be marked every year as 'Veer Bal Diwas', to mark the martyrdom of his sons Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji. (ANI)

