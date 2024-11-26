Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that police department recruitment under the current state government is being conducted transparently, with forensic labs established at the zonal level.

He made these remarks while attending the national conference on the role of forensic science and cybersecurity on Tuesday.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Today is Constitution Day of India. It took two years, eleven months, and eighteen days to draft the Constitution, and Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was its architect. India adopted the Constitution seventy-five years ago. Since 2015, November 26 has been observed as Constitution Day. For good governance, maintaining law and order is essential. We are working to ensure that victims receive timely justice. Often, innocent individuals are sentenced, while the guilty challenge the system. Every citizen of India should have equal access to justice."

He further mentioned that, inspired by the Prime Minister, India has recently implemented three new criminal laws: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, effective from July 1.

"These are Nyaya Sanhitas aimed at protecting the people. We will not declare anyone guilty without first gathering evidence. Forensic credentials are essential for any criminal case involving a sentence of more than seven years. The lack of high-quality laboratories has been evident in areas where such facilities have not yet been developed. Before 2017, the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh was dire. The biggest challenge I faced was to rid the state of hooliganism," he added.

He also highlighted that under previous governments, more than half of the positions in the Uttar Pradesh Police, which is the world's largest civil police force, were vacant.

"The recruitment process for the police had to be made transparent. The government took this on as a priority, and we have recruited over 154,000 police personnel in a transparent manner. Recently, we have also initiated the recruitment of 7,200 more policemen. Earlier, forensic labs existed in only four locations. Now, we have established high-quality forensic labs at the zonal level, and we are expanding them to the range level. Today, 1,775 police stations are equipped with cyber helplines. Additionally, we have set up the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences," he said. (ANI)

