Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hosted a dinner at his official residence on Monday for several prominent industrialists and investors participating in the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV) being held in Lucknow, and ministers.

During this event, the guests also enjoyed cultural programs.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Assam Police Send Summons to Rahul Gandhi, Other Congress Leaders for ‘Damaging Public Property’.

More than 200 visitors, including JB Park, Susan Elizabeth, film producer-director Boney Kapoor, Dheeraj Hinduja, Jinal Mehta, Sharafuddin Saraf, Satnam Sandhu, Dr. Naresh Trehan, Niranjan Hiranandani, and Ravi Jaipuria, were present.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, Ministers Suresh Khanna, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Sanjay Nishad, AK Sharma, Swatantra Dev Singh, Rakesh Sachan, Daya Shankar Singh, investors Nirav Ambani, Yusuf Ali, and Jalaj Dhani were present at the dinner. (ANI)

Also Read | Hyderabad: Licenses of Two Blood Banks Cancelled for Selling Human Plasma.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)