Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated the Elephant Rescue Center at Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park in Gorakhpur and said that we can maintain balance by establishing coordination with nature.

"By establishing coordination with nature, we can maintain balance. If we are sensitive to the environment, animals and birds, then we will also get good surroundings to live in. Due to the double engine government, the state and centre are working to take this forward. Within 7-8 years, we have made rigorous efforts towards nature. We have planted around 100 crores of trees. Our new generation must know about the importance of preserving the environment. If we succeed in doing so, our present and the future will become better," said the Chief Minister.

Earlier on Sunday, UP CM Yogi inspected the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and said everyone is working with full commitment to implement the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM at the event stated that the vision implemented by the Prime Minister for Mahakumbh is being followed by everyone. "During the time of Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti, the main baths were completed...I tried to see what was going on in Kumbh by roaming around. There is devotion and faith and all the ghats are pure and filled with devotees, " he said.

He further added that the picture of India that is being presented today gives a message of 'unity' and to be free from the division of caste.

The Chief Minister also said that this picture of India gives us a message to be free from the division of caste... it gives us a message of unity. People are chanting 'Har Har Gange' and taking holy dips. Prayagraj's message of unity will clear the path for building the Akhand Bharat. (ANI)

