Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C), Surya Command, held a courtesy meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sharing an X post, Surya Command, the Central Command of the India Army, said, "Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in-C, Surya Command, called on Shri Yogi Adityanath, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He discussed various aspects of the security situation in the state and initiatives for the welfare of veterans and Veernaris, undertaken in coordination with the State administration."

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath attended a program organised in Lucknow on the occasion of the death anniversary of former Prime Minister, 'Bharat Ratna' Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Paying tribute to the former PM, called him 'messiah of farmers'. He said, "Whole India remembers Chaudhary sahab's name for land reforms, implementing land holdings law, rural development and as farmers' Messiah." He called UP fortunate to get Chaudhary Charan Singh's companionship.

"As the CM of Uttar Pradesh, his initiatives for land reforms and rural development and administrative reforms are still heard from farmers in villages. As the nation's PM, he also held responsibilities for the Home and Finance Ministries. Under PM Modi's guidance in the last 11 years, initiatives for rural development and development of farmers are proving to be at their zenith," said CM Yogi.

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister inspected arrangements in Kanpur ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the city on May 30.

The Chief Minister reviewed the preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the event and directed officials to maintain strict security and proper coordination among all departments. Officials briefed him about the logistics and safety measures put in place for the PM's visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kanpur Nagar on May 30 to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects worth around Rs 20,900 crore.

Among the key projects is the inauguration of the Chunniganj to Kanpur Central Metro section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project, developed at a cost of over Rs 2,120 crore. The corridor, which aims to improve urban mobility, includes 14 stations, five of which are underground. (ANI)

