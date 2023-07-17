Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday offered prayers at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on the second Monday of Sawan month.

Meanwhile, devotees reached Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Haridwar among other places to perform rituals and offer prayers on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya which falls in the month of Sawan.

A large number of devotees reached Prayagraj to take a holy dip at the confluence of the holy Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

Many devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on the second Monday of the month of Sawan.

A Shiv Bhakt, who was among the devotees gathered to have darshan of Baba Vishwanath in Varanasi, said Monday is considered to be the day of Lord Shiva, and the darshan of Baba on this day is considered very auspicious. People go to the Ganga River and after bathing carry its water to offer to Baba Vishwanath.

He further said that the crowd increases manifold due to the month of Shravan and devotees perform religious rituals during the month.

Meanwhile, devotees were seen taking a holy dip at Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya.

In Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, devotees offered prayers at Baba Bhootnath Temple.

Devotees also thronged Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar to offer prayers.

According to the scriptures, on the day of Somvati Amavasya, chanting, bathing, donating and worshipping have special significance. It is said that bathing in the holy rivers and donating on this day enhances good fortune. On this day married women also fast for the long life of their husbands. Offerings are also made to the ancestors on the day of Somvati Amavasya. (ANI)

