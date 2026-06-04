India News | UP CM Yogi Orders Inspection of Hotels, Commercial Establishments After Delhi's Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Taking cognisance of the Malviya Nagar restaurant fire in Delhi, which claimed 21 lives, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered special security inspection of hotels and commercial establishments in the state.

The Chief Minister directed officials from all development authorities, police departments, Public Works Department (PWD), and fire departments, along with several other departments, to ensure that all high-rise buildings, offices, hotels, and commercial establishments should be thoroughly inspected, and that fire safety systems should be in place.

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Further, he directed that all hotels should undergo special security inspections and submit an audit report.

Commenting on CM Yogi's direction, Chief Fire Officer Ankush Mittal confirmed that special teams are actively inspecting local hotels and warned of strict legal action against any establishments found violating fire safety norms.

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"On (CM Yogi's) direction, drives are being conducted in all hotels and different stations. All station representatives are inspecting the hotels under their areas...If negligence is found, legal action will be taken against them," CFO Mittal told ANI.

Meanwhile, expressing grief over the Delhi tragedy, Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna announced that fresh directives are being issued to district magistrates and local authorities to strictly enforce safety compliance.

Speaking to reporters, Khanna said, "The incident that happened in Delhi is very tragic. Instructions are given to people from time to time, and today again we will give instructions to the district magistrate and other concerned people on this matter."

A devastating fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar killed 21 people, including 12 foreign nationals and 9 Indians. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)