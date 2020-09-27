Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday released a documentary on eco-tourism prepared by forest department in Gorakhpur on World Tourism Day.

Speaking to ANI, Adityanath said, "This year the theme of World Tourism Day is "Tourism and Rural Development". Uttar Pradesh is not only the largest state in the country in terms of population, I believe that there are endless possibilities in terms of tourism, not only as religious tourism but also immense possibilities of emerging as an eco-tourist destination. Delighted that Forest Department in Gorakhpur has released a documentary on eco-tourism."

He said that tourism in not just for a picnic but it brings us closer to nature and also provides employment opportunities.

"There are several spots in UP, apart from the natural lake Ramgarh Tal in Gorakhpur, the site of Budhiya Mai and the forest surrounding it can be developed for eco-tourism. Tourism does not mean just a picnic spot. It brings us closer to nature and also provides employment opportunities. So, this year's theme of World Tourism Day is Tourism and Rural Development," Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister said that I believe that we will take these possibilities in Gorakhpur forward and also develop the rural areas.

"Today on the occasion of World Tourism Day, I congratulate everyone. This documentary presented by the forest department is an appreciable step and I believe that we will take these tourism possibilities in Gorakhpur forward and develop the rural areas," he said. (ANI)

