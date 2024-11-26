Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to inaugurate the sanitation and safety initiatives on Wednesday implemented as part of the upcoming Mahakumb 2025 in Prayagraj.

According to a government release, the projects include state-of-the-art equipment aimed at enhancing cleanliness and safety at Mahakumbh. A significant highlight will be the unveiling of a newly constructed control room in the Municipal Corporation, which is expected to streamline operations during the event.

In a move to empower workers and volunteers, the Chief Minister will distribute uniform kits to sanitation workers and Swachhagrahis and provide life jackets to sailors, reinforcing their critical role in maintaining the event's standards. Additionally, CM Yogi will launch various schemes to benefit these frontline workers.

During his visit, he will also review the ongoing security arrangements ahead of Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

Prior to reviewing Mahakumbh preparations, the Chief Minister will inspect developmental works at key religious sites, emphasizing the government's commitment to preserving the spiritual essence of the region.

During his visit to Prayagraj, the Chief Minister will participate in several important programs. He will first inaugurate a newly constructed control room at the Municipal Corporation office, designed to monitor cleanliness projects. Along with this, CM Yogi will also unveil other projects and sanitation equipment, with a total cost of approximately Rs 14 crore, the release said.

Additionally, the Chief Minister will inaugurate advanced sanitation equipment, including tippers and compactors, at a program in the Parade Mela area. These projects are valued at Rs 50.38 crore. Furthermore, CM Yogi will unveil fire safety, water police, radio, and traffic equipment worth Rs 173 crore.

In total, the Chief Minister will launch projects worth Rs 237.38 crore aimed at ensuring cleanliness, security, and support for Swachhagrahis and Ganga Seva volunteers during Mahakumbh 2025.

While strengthening cleanliness and security for Mahakumbh 2025, the CM will also extend benefits to sanitation workers and Swachhagrahis through various welfare schemes. As part of this initiative, around 20,000 Swachhagrahis and Safai Mitras will receive uniform kits, and life jackets will be distributed to boatmen.

Under the Swachh Kumbh Fund, over 15,000 personnel--including 10,000 workers, 3,000 boatmen, and others--will be linked to more than five schemes aimed at improving their welfare. These schemes will also include the distribution of insurance certificates to the workers, ensuring their safety and well-being.

On this occasion, CM Yogi and other dignitaries will take a pledge to realize the vision of a clean Mahakumbh and a cleaner Prayagraj, reinforcing their commitment to a hygienic and secure event for all devotees and visitors.

During his visit to Prayagraj, the CM will review various development works and participate in several significant programs. Alongside attending an event at Allahabad University, he will offer prayers at the Nagvasuki Temple.

The Chief Minister will also inspect key projects, including the Dashashwamedh Ghat, the Ganga Riverfront, dredging activities in the Ganga River, and the construction of pontoon bridges.

In preparation for the Prime Minister's upcoming visit, CM Yogi will examine the proposed event site at Sangam Nose. Additionally, he will oversee the signing of an MoU with Google, marking a groundbreaking collaboration. For the first time, Google will integrate the temporary city being set up for Mahakumbh into its navigation services. This initiative will enable visitors to easily locate major religious sites, ghats, and akharas within the fair area using Google Maps, significantly enhancing their experience, the release mentioned. (ANI)

