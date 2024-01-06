Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the exhibition stalls set up for the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme in the Surajkund area of Gorakhpur district on Saturday.

Chief Minister Adityanath also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 29 development projects and performed the Bhoomi Pujan of Kalyan Mandap in the district.

The Chief Minister said that the schemes of the central and state governments are bringing positive changes to the lives of the poor.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Sanjhai, Gorakhpur and distributed certificates and blankets to the beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Yojana, PM Swanidhi Yojana, and Ujjwala Yojana.

CM Yogi said that if the country moves forward with a pledge and determination, by the time it celebrates its centenary year of independence in 2047, it will be fully developed, eradicating poverty, illiteracy, chaos, and insecurity.

"The goal is to see India not just as a developed nation but as a global leader, where every citizen's face radiates happiness. The development process will be complete, instilling pride in every Indian and garnering admiration worldwide," UP CM said.

Chief Minister Adityanath said that the government will ensure the provision of benefits from welfare schemes to all those who have until now been deprived of them.

Emphasising the aim for 100 per cent satisfaction in these initiatives, CM Yogi said that garnering the people's blessings will accelerate the pace of development.

During the event, he also mentioned the remarkable development that has taken place in Sanjhai and the neighbouring areas as well as in Gorakhpur, under the double-engine government.

Prior to the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected stalls arranged by various departments on-site and served food to young children. (ANI)

