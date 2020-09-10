Mathura (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly robbing a bank manager's motorbike with two other accomplices in Naujheel area here in 1983, police said.

Based on a tip-off, co-accused Raghunath was caught from Goverdhan Parikrama Marg in the city 37 years after the incident, Inspector Lokesh Bhati said.

He was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head, the inspector said.

Raghunath was a co-accused in the incident committed in 1983 in an area under Naujheel police station area of the district.

That year, L S Badan, the then manager of Syndicate Bank, was robbed of his Rajdoot motorbike by three accused including Raghunath, police said.

According to Bhati, while the other two accused Bhagwati and Hari Gosai were caught earlier with the motorbike in their possession, co-accused Raghunath was evading arrest since then.

When the accused was finally arrested, Bhati said a knife was recovered from the man's possession.

