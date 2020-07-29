Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday tested 87,754 samples for coronavirus, said state's Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference here, Prasad said, "Yesterday in Uttar Pradesh, 87,754 samples were tested. Out of them, 52,195 samples were tested with Antigen test while the rest were done with RT-PCR and TrueNat tests."

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Congratulates Govind Singh Dotasara on Taking Charge As Rajasthan Congress Chief, Read Tweet.

He said that 21,20,843 samples have been tested in the state so far.

"As many 45,807 patients have been cured and discharged after being treated for the virus, while 1,530 people died due to the infection," Prasad said.

Also Read | Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Called on President Ram Nath Kovind Today: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 29, 2020.

Around 30,008 people have been kept at various isolation wards in the state, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)