Lucknow, Oct 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Tuesday launched a Kisan Nyay Yatra against the new farm laws, saying the party will continue to protest against the "draconian" legislations from roads to the legislature.

Lallu, who started a tractor rally from Budhana Mor in Muzaffarnagar, alleged that the legislations have been imposed on farmers to facilitate handing over the agriculture sector to capitalists and said this will not be allowed at any cost.

He said the Congress has launched a nationwide movement against the "draconian farm laws" under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and the party will continue to protest against it from roads to the legislature.

These legislations are aimed at promoting corporate farming and benefitting capitalists, Lallu alleged.

The UPCC chief said the exclusion of pulses, edible oil, potato and onion from The Essential Commodities Act will promote black marketing.

"There is no mention of MSP in the new laws and this is the biggest ever act of betrayal against farmers who have now been left at the mercy of the market and capitalist forces," Lallu was quoted as saying in a statement.

He said mandis ensure proper prices and weight for farmers which the BJP wants to "dismantle" and demanded that one rate be fixed for grains, fruits and vegetables for the state as well as the whole country.

"The provision of the MSP should be incorporated in new legislations and should be ensured that farmers do not get less than the MSP against any of their produce," Lallu added.

