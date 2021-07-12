Lucknow, Jul 12 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Monday accused the Yogi Adityanath government of failing to fulfil promises made by the BJP in its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra in the 2017 assembly polls, saying they never showed any interest in keeping them.

"The BJP government has not kept any of the promises made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra and betrayed the public by misleading them. The BJP government and the chief minister are constantly trying to evade accountability," Tiwari, a former Rajya Sabha MP, told reporters here.

Posing five questions before the Yogi Adityanath government on behalf of the public, he asked why the promise of employment made to the youth was not fulfilled and alleged that the BJP "cheated" the unemployed.

He also asked why the promises made to farmers were not met and "not a single step taken" on the resolve to get rid of poverty.

The BJP Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (manifesto), which the party released ahead of the 2017 Uttar Pradest assembly elections, had promised to waive the loans of small and marginal farmers.

Tiwari also alleged that the promises made by the BJP regarding health services and basic development of village panchayats have remained unfulfilled, and claimed that the government has "betrayed" the people of the state.

He alleged that the BJP has been constantly mocking democracy.

"The BJP made big promises in the 2017 assembly elections but instead of following the path of fulfilling even one, the way it is running the government with deceit, proxy, dictatorship, cruelty is neither democratic nor constitutional," he claimed.

"The way the government played with human life under the guise of caste hatred, it is not worthy of forgiveness. This government has done nothing except to follow the agenda of misleading the state, atrocities on women, cheating with farmers, forcing youth to face the brunt of unemployment," Tiwari alleged.

