Lucknow, Jul 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders and workers on Thursday staged a protest here alleging harassment of All India Congress Committee president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

During the protest outside the probe agency's office, the Congress workers clashed with the police, after which party leaders and members were taken into custody. They were shifted to Eco Garden, a designated protest site in the city, officials said.

Also Read | Presidential Election Result 2022: Opposition Candidate Yashwant Sinha Concedes Defeat, Congratulates Droupadi Murmu on Her Presidential Poll Win.

Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Sanjay Singh said in a statement that the ED was seeing a money laundering angle in the National Herald case, where he said every penny was transacted in a transparent manner, only to harass the party leaders.

He then alleged that the PM CARES Fund was a "scam" involving thousands of crores, but it was not even audited.

Also Read | Droupadi Murmu Wins Presidential Election 2022, Crosses Majority Mark After Third Round of Counting.

In a statement, the Congress said its members staged protests in all districts of Uttar Pradesh against the ED.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)