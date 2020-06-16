Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | UP Congress Chief Granted Bail

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 07:14 PM IST
Lucknow, Jun 16 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted bail to UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu while questioning his party's offer to provide buses for migrant workers, the issue which triggered a row with the state government and also led to his arrest.

The Lucknow bench of the high court said it is "disturbing" that the state government and the party were at loggerheads over the issue.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Condoles Demise of Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Border Face-Off With China: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

Lallu was arrested for allegedly furnishing fake documents related to the 1,000 buses that the Congress offered to the BJP government to ferry stranded workers back to Uttar Pradesh.

As both sides accused each other of playing politics over migrant workers hit by the coronavirus lockdown, the Uttar Pradesh government had rejected the offer saying that the list of buses included many vehicles without valid fitness and insurance documents.

Also Read | No Entry Pass or NOC Required to Enter and Exit Rajasthan, Says State Home Department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

