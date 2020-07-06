Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has sought a high-level probe into the incident in which eight policemen were killed during a raid on a gangster in Kanpur last week and alleged that ruling party leaders including its MLAs were "hobnobbing with the goons".

A UP Congress release said quoted Lallu as saying that a history-sheeter like Vikas Dubey could not have been roaming free "without the support of the ruling party".

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Burnt Body of Teenage Girl Found in Trichy's Ettari Village, Police Begin Probe.

"Only a high-level probe can establish how the ruling party leaders including its MLAs are hobnobbing with the goons, who are now killing the cops without any hesitation. There are evidences in the public domain now where the history-sheeter Vikas Dubey is admitting his association with the BJP leaders including its two MLAs during his interrogation by the STF in the past," Lallu alleged.

He said Congress stand is vindicated that the "ruling party is the real custodian of goons in the state, and not of the people".

Also Read | Realme Narzo 10 Online Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM IST Via Flipkart & Official Website; Prices, Offers, Features & Specifications.

"From day one, the Congress was of the view that without any support from the ruling party, a history-sheeter like Vikas Dubey cannot roam so freely. He killed the cops. The martyrdom of eight brave cops will prove to be the last nail in the Yogi government's coffin," the Congress leader said.

Lallu said that the people of the state have the right to know how a history-sheeter was carrying out his activities in the state.

He said the party will fight for the security of people.

The bounty for the arrest of Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh. Police have put up his posters at Unnao toll plaza and in Lakhimpur district near the India-Nepal border area.

Dubey and his accomplices opened fire on the police team which had gone to arrest him on Thursday late night and eight policemen were killed in the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)