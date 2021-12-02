Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu was in Ghaziabad on Wednesday to review preparedness for party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's proposed 'Pratigya Rally', which will be held in Moradabad.

Speaking to the media, he said the Congress will contest next year's Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on its own.

The Congress party will fulfil its poll promises if it comes to power, he said.

Mobile phones, scooters would be given to female students, and 20 lakh jobs provided for unemployed youths, Lallu added.

