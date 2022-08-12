Firozabad (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) Firozabad police has registered a case against a sub-inspector after a woman constable posted here accused him of molesting her, officials said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vaibhav Srivastava said the case was registered on Thursday at the Rasoolpur police station based on the complaint.

The sub-inspector, currently posted at the police lines in Etah, has been accused of molesting the constable after entering her house on Wednesday, Srivastava said.

The accused was earlier posted in Firozabad. He has been brought to the police station for questioning, the SP said.

The officials said the constable has undergone a medical examination and her statement has been recorded.

