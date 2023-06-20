Shravasti (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) A head constable of the Uttar Pradesh Police was found dead at his rented home here, police said on Tuesday.

Dharmendra Kumar Chaudhary (36), posted at Airport police post under Shravasti police station, was found dead at his home on Monday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Prachi Singh said

Dharmendra was a native of Siddharth Nagar district and lived here alone.

The SP said the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, she said.

