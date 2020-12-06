Lucknow, Dec 6 (PTI) The body of a 39-year-old woman, who was in a live-in relationship with an Uttar Pradesh policeman, was found under mysterious circumstances inside her apartment in Chinhat area here on Sunday, an officer said.

The woman was identified as Mamta, Chinhat Police Station inspector Dhananjay Kumar Pandey said, adding that the body had a gunshot wound.

She was living with sub-inspector Rahul Rathore, who is currently posted in Lalitpur district, he said.

According to police, Rathore took Mamta to a private hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (east) S M Qasim Abdi said the forensic team found a pistol and letter from the spot.

Whether it is murder or suicide will be ascertained once we get the post-mortem report, he said, adding that the sub-inspector and his servant were being questioned.

It is also being probed whether Rathore took a leave to come to Lucknow or was absent from duty, police said.

The duo was staying together for the last four months, sources said.

