Firozabad (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) A young couple allegedly committed suicide here in the Fatehpur locality under the Nagla Khangar police station area of the district on Thursday, police said.

Adesh (32) and his wife Sitavati (29) committed suicide by hanging themselves in their room here, SP (Rural) Ahilesh Narayan said.

According to information, Adesh was the only son of Sadhu Singh.

He had a sister and his father had given his property to her following which there was a rift between them. The incident is stated to be an outcome of this dispute, the SP said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and prima facie it is a case of suicide, the SP said, adding that further action will be taken on the basis of the autopsy report.

