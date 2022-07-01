Muzzafarnagar (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) A special court here on Friday sentenced five people to life imprisonment for murdering a 21-year-old man in 2007.

Additional District Sessions Judge Chote Lal Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the accused -- Pramod, Rajbir, Satpal, Man Singh and Sonu. They were convicted under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to District Government Counsel Rajiv Sharma, Sadakat was strangled to death by six people in Shamli district's Chosana town over his relationship with the daughter of Satpal.

Satpal and his family did not approve of the relationship. He along with five others strangulated Sadakat to death on May 22, 2007, Sharma said.

One of the accused, Sundar, died during the course of the trial.

