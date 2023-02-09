Lucknow, Feb 9 (PTI) An MP-MLA court here on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Mau MLA Abbas Ansari in connection with an evacuee property case.

It was rejected by the court's Special Judge Haribansh Narayan.

The FIR in this case was lodged by revenue officer Surjan Lal with the Hazratganj police on August 27, 2020.

The allegation is that Abbas along with his family members illegally occupied an evacuee property.

