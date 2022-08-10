Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) Two courts here cancelled the warrants issued against Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad in a case of rioting lodged against the leader following a violent protest in 2015.

The warrants were cancelled after the minister appeared before the court of the chief judicial magistrate and court meant to try MPs and MLAs, his counsel G P Nishad said on Wednesday.

The court of the chief judicial magistrate had issued a non-bailable warrant against the minister.

The leader's counsel said Nishad has been out on bail, which was “recalled” after he appeared before the courts.

“Earlier, the CJM court had issued a bailable warrant but Sanjay Nishad did not get information and was not able to appear in the court, so it issued a non-bailable warrant,” he said.

The other case was in a railway court, which was transferred to the court meant to try MPs and MLAs.

Sanjay Nishad said, “I had already got bail from the courts and now both bails have been recalled and warrants cancelled.”

There was some “misinterpretation” in the MP-MLA court as the case was being heard in a railway court earlier, he said.

On June 7, 2015, the NISHAD party had staged a demonstration at Kasarwal in the Sahjanwa area of Gorakhpur over the demand for reservation in government jobs.

The protestors blocked a railway line. The protest resulted in violence, in which one person died and 24 policemen left injured.

Sanjay Nishad and others were booked for rioting and arson.

