Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): Cricket fans offered prayers for Team India's victory in today's Asia Cup 2025 final match against Pakistan in Varanasi.

People performed hawan and pooja in Varanasi for Team India's victory.

India will take on Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2025 final today in Dubai.

In Asia Cup history, this will be the first India vs Pakistan final, across 17 editions and 41 years. In today's match, the Indian men's cricket team will take on Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.

The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) today.

Meanwhile, India's in-form opener Abhishek Sharma is on the cusp of creating history as Team India gears up for the high-stakes Asia Cup final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

The youngster's explosive run with the bat has put him within touching distance of eclipsing records held by T20I greats Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan.

Abhishek has scored the most runs in the Asia Cup, with 309 runs at an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of 204.63, including three fifties and a best score of 75, all of which came in succession during the Super Four stage.

He stands just 11 runs away from breaking Virat Kohli's record of most runs by an Indian during a multi-nation T20I tournament.

Team India will face their arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage Super Four clash at Dubai on Sunday. This is the third clash between these two nations following the Pahalgam terror attacks back in April and the consequent launching of Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Dubai stadium is houseful for the India-Pakistan Asia Cup title clash. (ANI)

