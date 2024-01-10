Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane inaugurated 'Abhigyaan', the state-of-the-art auditorium at the Central Research Laboratory (CRL) of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Defence Public Service Unit (DPSU), today in Uttar Pradesh's in Ghaziabad.

He termed the Abhigyan Auditorium an asset to the scientific community.

Interacting with the scientists and engineers of BEL, the Defence Secretary lauded their efforts towards bolstering national security while carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

He urged them to have more collaborations with domestic start-ups with the aim of providing state-of-the-art technologies and products to the armed forces. He emphasised that more initiatives should come from the scientists and engineers at BEL.

The Defence Secretary added that as efforts are being made towards the jointness of the three services, BEL can play an important role in ensuring that the equipment and systems are provided to the Armed Forces and Indian Coast Guard in an integrated manner.

Recently, Bharat Electronics announced that it had signed a contract valued at Rs 445 crore with the Uttar Pradesh government.

Under this contract, it will provide "comprehensive and state-of-the-art hardware, AI-based software tools and cyber security solutions" for the Dial 112 project of the Uttar Pradesh government, which is an emergency response system.

BEL is an Indian government-owned aerospace and defence electronics firm that deals in advanced electronic products for ground and aerospace applications. (ANI)

