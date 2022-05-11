Mukul Goel (Left) and Prashant Kumar (Right) present memento to CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday removed Director general of police (DGP) Mukul Goel citing negligence, disobedience and lack of interest in departmental work.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself has taken the decision in the wake of rising crimes in the state and Goel's negligence in government work.

Also Read | Rupee Extends Gains for 2nd Day; Closes Up by 9 Paise at 77.25 Against USD.

1987 batch IPS officer DGP Mukul Goel has been transferred to the post of DG Civil Security. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)