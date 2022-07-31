Kaushambi, Jul 31 (PTI) Police on Sunday registered a case of murder against four people, including a BJP district leader, after his 10-year-old son shot dead a neighbour while playing.

The children were playing 'chor-sipahi' (police-thief) in the neighbourhood under Karari police station limits on Saturday evening when the BJP leader's son "brought the politician's pistol and it got accidentally fired" on a 11-year-old boy, Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said.

The victim died on the spot, Singh said, adding the case was registered based on a complaint by his father.

The FIR also names the BJP district-level leader's son, his nephew and sister-in-law.

