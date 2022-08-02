Ghaziabad, Aug 1 (PTI) A local court here on Monday awarded death sentence to a driver for killing a trader and his six family members nine years ago.

District Government Counsel Rajesh Chandra Sharma said that Additional Session Judge Nirmal Chandra Semwal awarded death sentence to driver Rahul Verma after finding him guilty of killing trader Satish Chandra Goel and six members of his family.

He added that three generations of the trader's family were killed on May 22, 2013.

Sharma said that 15 days before the incident, Verma was removed from the job, as Rs 4.5 lakh had gone missing from Goel's home.

Citing the case registered with the police, the district government counsel said that on the intervening night of May 21/22, 2013, Verma entered the house secretly and killed Goel, his wife Manju Rani, son Sachin, daughter-in-law Rekha, granddaughter Megha (14), and grandsons Honey (12) and Aman (10) using a sharp-edged weapon.

Goel was suffering from kidney ailments, and was to undergo a transplant for which he had kept huge money, and the driver knew about this, the counsel said.

Goel's son-in-law Sachin Mittal got a case registered, following which police arrested Verma and also recovered the knife used in the crime.

The hearing in the case went on for nine years during which 25 witnesses were produced by the prosecution side.

The court on Saturday held Verma guilty for the rarest of the rare case of killing, and the punishment was announced on Monday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the driver, Sharma said, adding that the decision would be sent for confirmation to the Allahabad High Court and copies of it will be forwarded to the district magistrate and superintendent of district jail.

