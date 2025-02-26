Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Mahant Narayan Giri of Dudheshwarnath Temple highlighted the historical and spiritual significance of the temple, tracing its origins to ancient times.

"It is believed that Sage Vishwava Rishi established Lord Dudheshwar here and that Ravana, along with Kumbhakarna, worshipped at this sacred site. In the tradition of Shripant Dum Juna Akhara, there are twenty-eight Samadhis, symbolizing that Shiva resides both in Kailash and the crematorium. This place is deeply rooted in our traditions and is recognized as a sub-Jyotirlinga of Kashi Vishwanath. The 'swambhu' Shivling here, which is said to have appeared from cow's milk, is revered as Dudheshwarnath Mahadev," he said.

On the continuous arrival of devotees, Giri said that security is tightened before the commencement of the mahashivratri festival.

"Approximately ten to fifteen million people have arrived, with many continuously offering their worship. The flow of devotees is non-stop, and the lanes are filled with people. As for security, by the grace of Lord Dudheshwar Nath, those who have been here for a week, including police officers and officials like Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra and the District Magistrate, are overseeing the situation. For the past two to three days, around twelve hundred police personnel have been deployed to ensure complete safety and security at this sacred site," he said.

Mahashivaratri, known as the night of Lord Shiva, is observed with great fervour in India and other Hindu populous countries.

The Mahashivaratri- night dedicated to Lord Shiva, the protector falls on Wednesday this year. An estimated 1 million pilgrims are expected to visit the temple this year.

Generally, the Day of Mahashivaratri falls on every 13th night or 14th day of lunar-solar month according to the Lunar Calendar. Every temple of Lord Shiva is flocked with pilgrims on the day of Shivaratri. (ANI)

