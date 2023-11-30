Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): After the walkout by Samajwadi Party members in the Legislative Council on Wednesday on the issue of the caste census, Leader of the House Keshav Prasad Maurya said that senior BJP leaders and he himself are in support of the caste census and only the Central Government can get it done.

"We are also in favour of caste-wise census and our senior leaders are also in favour of it but it is a matter for the central government to conduct the caste-wise census," said Keshav Prasad Maurya.

"Bharatiya Janata Party is always in favour of the caste census. Whatever the SP, BSP or Congress says about the caste census, they never did justice to the previous castes while in power, nor did they work to give them their rights," he added.

Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a huge majority.

Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Bhartiya Janata Party had started meetings and preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in 2022 itself, but Mayawati is starting this preparation much later. We have worked on major issues for the public and talked about development. We will win the Lok Sabha elections with a huge majority."

"We have been winning the elections of 2014, 2017 and 2022 continuously, and we will also win the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 because the Bharatiya Janata Party does not make caste an issue. Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is the lifeblood of the society that lives within this entire state and nation. The level should improve and the government is continuously making efforts to improve it," the Deputy Chief Minster said.

During the winter session, there was a heated argument between the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party on the question of caste census in the Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav targeted the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over issues of farmers, reservations and an alleged poor condition of education in the state.

"The government does not want to face opposition. We are demanding a discussion on various issues. But they neither want to hear anything nor want to give any answer," the former Chief Minister said.

The four-day session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature has been convened by the state cabinet from November 28. (ANI)

