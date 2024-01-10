Bulandshahar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted search operations at around 11 premises in Bulandshahr city, Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas and recovered incriminating evidence against alleged land mafia Sudhir Kumar Goyal and linked entities in a money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate raided around eleven premises in Bulandshahr city of Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas on Tuesday as part of a money laundering investigation against alleged "land mafia" Sudhir Kumar Goyal and linked entities, official sources said.

Also Read | Indian Air Force To Organise Aerial Display in Mumbai From January 12 to 14 as Part of Outreach Programme.

The searches were undertaken under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after 18 FIRs were registered by UP Police against Sudhir Kumar Goyal, his wife and other associates.The ED investigation revealed that Sudhir Goyal cheated innocent investors by fraudulently selling plots in illegal colonies developed by him without getting the agricultural land converted or obtaining the necessary approval from the statutory authorities in Bulandshahar city and outskirts.

The amount involved in the scam is more than Rs 100 crore.Sudhir Goyal, along with his wife Rakhi Goyal and the other 3 associates, namely Alok Kumar alias Jagga, Jai Singh and J P Singh have already been arrested by UP police and are currently in jail.During the search operation on Tuesday, various incriminating documents relating to the crime, i.e., many sale and purchase agreements, partnership deeds, complaints of cheating by innocent investors, and details of various bank accounts, were found and seized.

Also Read | Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya: BJP Veteran LK Advani To Attend Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony on January 22, Says VHP Leader Alok Kumar (Watch Video).

Further, various bank accounts of the accused have also been frozen.Further investigation into the matter is in progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)