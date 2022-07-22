Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): As pilgrims flood streets across the state with the commencement of Kanwar Yatra in Sawan (Shrawan), all educational institutions in Moradabad will be closed on July 25 and 26, said the officials on Thursday.

This announcement comes ahead of Sawan month's Shivratri.

Shailendra Kumar Singh, district magistrate, Moradabad said in a notice that many pilgrims will be offering prayers at temples and to prevent traffic jams and rush during these days the educational institutions are to be closed.

"All educational institutions run by the board, technical Colleges, Colleges, ITIs, Polytechnic Educational Institutions and Roads, Koth,U.P. operated within a radius of 05 Km, All educational institutions run by Board / CBSE / ICSE Board, Technical Dated 25.07 in colleges, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics and other educational institutions. A holiday on the date 25.07.2022 and date 26.07.2022 (Monday and Tuesday) is declared" stated the notice.

"All schools and colleges in Moradabad have been closed on Monday and Tuesday in view of the movement of Kanwariyas so that there is no disturbance in the traffic system," the DM further said.

The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage for Lord Shiva's devotees. The Kanwariyas visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of River Ganga and then worship the God with the same water.

Considering that Kanwar Yatra did not take place for the last two years, the administration in various areas has been adopting all the necessary measures to avoid any untoward incidents during the holy pilgrimage. (ANI)

