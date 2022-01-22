Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Apna Dal leader and Union Minister Anupriya Patel on Saturday said that talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding seat-sharing for the upcoming assembly polls are underway and her party would soon declare the exact number of seats that it will be contesting.

"Right now we are in talks with BJP on seat sharing and very soon we will come out with the total number of seats we would be contesting", said Patel.

We have started our election campaign five years ago with our development works. We had taken up issues faced by the common man from time to time," she added.

When asked about people leaving the party, the Union Minister said, "The people had retained their place as MLA for 5 years and left the party ahead of polls as per their benefit. They have their own calculation. They must have done it assuming that they won't be given an election ticket."

She added that during elections many people change their political affiliations but alliances won't get affected by it.

"Apna Dal always works and raises voice for backward people. We asked for a 27 per cent OBC reservation in the All India NEET exam, which PM Narendra Modi-led Central government fulfilled. Besides this, we have also raised voices against teachers' reservations, which the Yogi Adityanath-government have solved by creating 6000 plus seats for OBC. Our youth are waiting now for an appointment letter," she claimed when speaking about the development works of Apna Dal in Uttar Pardesh for backward people.

"This time we will form our government again in Uttar Pradesh with the BJP and Nishad Party", stated the Union Minister. (ANI)

