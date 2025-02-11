Bahraich, Feb 11 (PTI) A 75-year-old farmer was trampled to death by an elephant in a village near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Bardia village under Sujauli police station limits late on Monday night.

The farmer, Brijlal, was sleeping on a 'machan' (resting place) on a tree to guard his crops in his field when an elephant came from a nearby forest and shook the tree, causing him to fall. The elephant then trampled him to death, villagers said.

Locals later gathered and tried to drive the elephant away using sticks. After some time, the elephant retreated into the forest, they added.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, B. Shivshanker, confirmed the incident.

The farmer died on the spot and his body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

The DFO reiterated that despite repeated warnings from the forest department, villagers continue to venture close to forest areas at night, increasing the risk of wildlife attacks.

He urged residents to follow safety guidelines and avoid such areas after dark.

