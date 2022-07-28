Bhadohi (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) Vishnu Mishra, son of jailed former MLA Vijay Mishra, was produced before two local courts on Thursday in connection with a gang-rape and cheating case registered against him.

Vishnu was produced in the courts of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sabhiha Khatoon and Additional Chief Judicial Magistarte Sadhna Giri in separate cases, according to his lawyer Anand Shukla.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Class 12 Girl Raped in Ludhiana, Accused Booked.

The courts sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

Vishnu was absconding since August 2020 and carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest. He was held by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force from Pune on July 24.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Students Given COVID-19 Jab With One Syringe Safe, Says Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang.

The police had also issued a look-out circular against him in September 2020, officials said.

According to police, four-time former MLA Vijay Mishra was arrested in 2020 from Madhya Pradesh after his relative Krishna Mohan Tiwari accused him of property grabbing, cheating and threatening to kill him. He is currently lodged in Agra jail, while his wife Ram Lalli Mishra has taken bail from the high court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)