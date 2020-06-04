India News | UP: Ex-serviceman Shot at by Village Chief's Husband, Hospitalised

Muzaffarnagar (UP), June 4 (PTI) An ex-serviceman was shot at allegedly by the husband of a village chief and his associates in Shamli district, police said on Thursday.

The retired Army jawan, Yashvir Singh, was injured and hospitalised.

According to a complaint filed with the police by Singh's brother, the village chief's husband Sandeep and his supporters barged into their house at Hasanpur village in the western Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday evening and opened fire on the ex-serviceman over an old enmity.

The police said they have begun investigation into the matter.

