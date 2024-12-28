Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Excavation began on Friday at the other end of the stepwell in the Laxmanganj area under the supervision of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials.

Excavation Incharge, Municipality, Priyanka Singh, told ANI, "40-50 labourers are working here daily, and our work is going on in both shifts and digging is going on here continuously."

Also Read | Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy Snowfall Disrupts Life in Valley, Hundreds Stranded on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Pir Panjal Tunnel (Watch Videos).

In another development, construction began for a new police outpost near Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Meanwhile, RAF jawans have been deployed near the construction site to ensure security.

This development comes after recent violence in the area, which resulted in casualties. It aims to strengthen security and prevent further unrest.

Also Read | Mahamandaleshwar Arun Giri Maharaj Injured in Collision en Route to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj (Watch Video).

On Friday, District Magistrate Dr Rajinder Pensiya said that efforts are underway to reopen wells and CCTV cameras are being installed to enhance security in Sambhal.

"19 wells and 68 sacred places, a total of 87, are known as Dev Tirtha... many of the wells are being reopened as natural resources of water conservation by removing encroachment," Pensiya told ANI.

Pensiya also mentioned that the district administration is conducting regular anti-encroachment drives, targeting temporary as well as permanent encroachments.

"Smart meters and CCTV are being installed to improve security... Anti-encroachment drives are being carried out regularly with temporary encroachments being removed and permanent ones addressed through notices and cooperation from residents," Pensiya told ANI.

On Wednesday, to restore wells and pilgrimage sites in Sambhal and reconnect the local community with their religious traditions, a team from the ASI and local administration visited several historic locations. The ASI inspected ancient structures, including Ferozpur Fort, stepwells, and Chor Kuan.

The ASI visited ancient structures such as Ferozpur Fort, bawdis (stepwells), and Chor Kuan among others.

District Magistrate Pensiya who was part of the team said, "We visited the Ferozpur Fort, which is ASI-protected. We were accompanied by the ASI team. After that, we visited a koop (well) under the Neemsar pilgrimage site, which is the only koop that still has water in it. We also visited the Rajput bawdis (open wells)."

This initiative was prompted by the rediscovery of a temple during an anti-encroachment campaign led by the district police and administration on December 14. The Shiv-Hanuman temple, which had been closed since 1978, was reopened on December 22. During the excavation work in the Ladam Sarai area of Sambhal, an old well was also discovered by the local administration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)