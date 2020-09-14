New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) A group of Uttar Pradesh farmers marching to the national capital to protest against the three recently cleared central farm ordinances were stopped at the Delhi-UP border, police said.

A senior police officer said the farmers, affiliated to the Bharatiya Kisan Union, were going to the Jantar Mantar, but were stopped at the NH-24 near the Ghazipur border, and asked to send their representatives who would talk to the authorities.

The rest of the group has been told to wait at the border, he said.

They were raising slogans against the ordinances -- Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance.

On Thursday also, the Bharatiya Kisan Union and other farmer organisations in Haryana had blocked the national highway at Pipli in Kurukshetra district in protest against the ordinances, which they claimed were “anti-farmers”.

The Pipli Chowk on the National Highway 22 had remained tense as the agitating farmers also blocked the road for over four hours, causing hardship to thousands of commuters who used village link roads to bypass Pipli.

