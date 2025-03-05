Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against real estate developer Ansal Properties for allegedly duping homebuyers.

The FIR also mentions the name of Infra Limited Promoters, Pranav Ansal, Sushil Ansal, Sunil Kumar Gupta, Francette Patrica Atkinson and Vinay Kumar Singh (Director).

The FIR has been lodged at the Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh under sections 316(5), 318(4), 61(2), 352, 351(2), 338, 336(3), 340(2), 111 of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

This comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take strict action in the matter and register an FIR in all districts of the state where the homebuyers have been duped.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak assured that the allottees "cheated" by the Ansal Group will get justice.

Speaking to ANI, the UP Deputy CM said, "I have come to know that all of Ansal's allottees have been cheated. The matter has come to the notice of the government. The Chief Minister has ordered strict action. In every situation, the allottees there will get justice."

CM Yogi Adityanath had directed the registration of an FIR against the Ansal Group. Taking cognizance of the matter wherein the Ansal Group allegedly duped homebuyers, the CM directed the registration of FIRs in all districts where buyers have been duped.

The CM also directed that a special team be formed for strict action. (ANI)

